New York reports record coronavirus deaths but curve flattening: governor

New York recorded a new single-day high for coronavirus deaths on Wednesday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the epidemic appeared to be stablising

Cuomo said 779 people had died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 731 set on Monday

"We are flattening the curve," the governor told reporters, stressing that social confinement orders were working.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.