Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump attacks WHO over criticism of US approach to COVID-19

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) stepped up attack on World Health Organisation while referring to the January 14 tweet made by the UN Health Body which claimed that there was no human-to-human transmission.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 08:41 IST
Trump attacks WHO over criticism of US approach to COVID-19
US President Donald Trump. . Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) stepped up attack on World Health Organisation while referring to the January 14 tweet made by the UN Health Body which claimed that there was no human-to-human transmission. "World Health Organisation made a statement on January 14 that there was no human-to-human transmission, while there was. They criticised me very strongly when I said that we were going to shut down flights coming in from China. On many ways, they were wrong," he said.

The President said his administration is working to make new therapies and treatments available without delay. The US President also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision on the export of hydroxychloroquine, in the wake of global coronavirus pandemic.

"Our national stockpile is now equipped with nearly 30 million hydroxychloroquine pills. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested before the problem arose. He was terrific. We will remember it," the US President said, addressing a press briefing here. Earlier, the President had in a tweet thanked India and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "strong leadership."

"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" Trump had tweeted. The United States as of Wednesday was leading the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 429,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in the country has surpassed 14,500.

The death toll in Italy and Spain stand at 17,000 and 12,000 respectively. According to a New York Times report, New York reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day on Wednesday, announcing that another 779 people had died bringing the virus death toll to 6,268 in New York State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 situation with Spanish counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez over COVID-19. During the conversation, Jaishankar said that India has responded positively to Spains urgent ph...

Florida man suing Woods, caddie over alleged shove

A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship and his lawyer asked witnesses to come forwar. Attorney Josh Dreschel, who represents Brian Borruso, issued a statement seeking ...

Barcelona president seeks reshuffle of club board

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, whose tenure has been undermined by tense relations with players this season, wants to reform the clubs management because he distrusts certain directors, according to vice-president Emili Rousaud. ...

Coronavirus: California woman arrested for licking $1,800 worth of groceries

A California woman has been arrested after licking 1,800 worth of groceries and other items at a supermarket in the northern part of the state, police said Wednesday. Chris Fiore, spokesman for the South Lake Tahoe police department, near t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020