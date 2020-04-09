Sacrifices of brave martyrs will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi on CRPF Valour Day

On the occasion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Valour Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday saluted the valiant officers and remembered its brave personnel posted at Gujarat's Sardar Patel Post in 1965 for their sacrifices to the nation. "The courage of CRPF India is widely known. On the CRPF Valour Day, I salute this brave force and remember the bravery of our CRPF personnel in Gujarat's Sardar Patel Post in 1965. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

On April 9, 1965, a small contingent of 2nd Battalion of CRPF successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani Brigade on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. The force eliminated 34 Pakistani soldiers and captured four alive. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and saluted the Bravehearts of CRPF. "Symbols of indomitable courage, valour and sacrifice, Congratulations to all on CRPF 'Shaurya Divas' and salute to our brave martyrs," he wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.