Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen begins, raising hopes for peace

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:49 IST
Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen begins, raising hopes for peace
Representative Image

A nationwide ceasefire in response to the global coronavirus outbreak went into effect in Yemen on Thursday, stirring hope for an end to the five-year-old war that has pushed millions to the brink of famine.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement announced overnight it would halt military operations from 0900 GMT for two weeks in support of United Nations efforts to end the conflict that has killed more than 100,000 people. The Houthi leadership has yet to announce whether the Iran-aligned movement, which controls the capital Sanaa and most major urban centers in Yemen, would follow suit in what would be the first major breakthrough in peace efforts since late 2018.

The coalition said its move aims to facilitate talks sponsored by U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths for a permanent truce, motivated in part to avoid a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus, though no cases have been reported so far in Yemen. "We are tired of the war... We want it to stop for good," said 49-year-old Abd al-Basset Muhammad, who owns a juice shop in the southern port of Aden, interim headquarters of the Saudi-backed government.

"If the war hasn't already killed you, you are dying of hunger or disease," he told Reuters. The conflict, widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been in military stalemate for years. Riyadh last year took over most of the costly and unpopular military campaign after key coalition partner the United Arab Emirates significantly scaled down its presence.

A Houthi official said on Wednesday that the group had sent the United Nations a proposal calling for an end to the war and what it describes as a coalition blockade. The coalition, which patrols the coast, denies imposing a blockade and says it aims to halt the import of weapons.

CORONAVIRUS FEARS

University student Amal Abd al-Rahman, 24, said Yemenis had suffered enough. "We want to live to learn. If coronavirus appears, Yemen will be facing an unprecedented catastrophe". The United Nations and Western allies have pointed to the threat of the coronavirus to push the combatants to restart talks to end the war, which has shattered Yemen's health system.

The warring parties last held political negotiations at U.N.-sponsored talks in Sweden in 2018. They agreed on a peace deal for the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, but this has yet to be fully implemented due to deep mistrust among all sides. "We cannot control a global pandemic amongst bombs and airstrikes," said Tamuna Sabedze, International Rescue Committee's Yemen country director, calling for a permanent ceasefire.

"Two weeks is not enough time to prepare this country for the devastating impacts COVID-19 will have on the country, nor to reach those in need and alleviate their suffering," Sabedze said, referring to 24 million Yemenis reliant on aid. Yemen had witnessed a lull in hostilities after Saudi Arabia and the Houthis began to back-channel talks late last year. But there has been a recent spike in attacks, including Houthi missile launches at Saudi cities and retaliatory coalition airstrikes.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post on Thursday that he hoped the Houthis would "rise to the occasion". Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi from power in Sanaa in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene in March 2015 to restore him. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Labcorp, Ciox Health Agree To Collaborate On U.S. Covid-19 Patient Data Registry

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LABCORP - CO AND CIOX HEALTH ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE ON A COMPREHENSIVE U.S.-BASED COVID-19 PATIENT DATA REGISTRY Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

People facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms require medical attention: Experts

The death of tipplers in Tamil Nadu in separate instances following the lockdown-triggered dry regime has turned the spotlight on withdrawal symptoms, with experts warning that some could even go into delirium and suggesting medical attenti...

Financial emergency in Goa, publish white paper: Cong to CM

Accusing the BJP-led Goa government of pushing the state into bankruptcy, the opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper on the states financial condition. The party said there is a financial emergency in Goa and Chief Minister ...

Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30 percent salary cut of all legislators for a year: Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal for a 30 percent salary cut of all state legislators for a year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic loss due to the lockdown, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020