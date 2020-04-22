PIL in Bombay HC seeks CBI/SIT probe, fast trial in Palghar lynching

A Public Intrest Litigation was filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava over Palghar lynching incident. The PIL seeks a CBI/SIT inquiry and a time-bound trial in a fast track court. While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, nine others have been sent to a juvenile home.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them to be thieves, police said. The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, said the police. (ANI)

