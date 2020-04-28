Uganda govt. fires 7 directors of Central Bank for gross fraud

The government of Uganda has fired seven directors in its Central Bank who were charged with crimes including printing money, illegal sell of a commercial bank, and mismanagement, according to a news report by 'Taarifa.rw'.

On Friday last week, a leaked internal memo at Bank of Uganda indicates that seven positions in the institution are being advertised. The positions are for Executive Director Information Technology (EDT), Executive Director Operations (EDO), Director Non-Bank Financial Institutions (DNBFIl), Director Medical (DM), Director Human Resources (DHR), Director Financial Stability (DFS) and Director Financial Markets IDFM).

According to this memo, interested candidates are required to submit their applications to the Director Human Resources through the Bank of Uganda; Recruitment Module of the HRMS not later than of May 22, 2020.

In June 2019, the Ugandan military and police jointly raided the central bank and arrested five officials accused of printing their own money worth 24 million dollars.

The raid and arrest were ordered by Anti-Corruption Unit in President Yoweri Museveni's office.

Since last year, the staff at the Central Bank have been working in panic as detectives had assumed spots in nearly every office as investigations continue.

The Ugandan Central Bank has been in the spotlight for a fall in levels of integrity in its operations.