Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 514 patients, 5 deaths in para-military forces; Over 95% cases from Delhi

Para-military forces, which are among the frontline warriors against Covid-19, are faced with the danger of catching the highly contagious disease.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:16 IST
Coronavirus: 514 patients, 5 deaths in para-military forces; Over 95% cases from Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Para-military forces, which are among the frontline warriors against Covid-19, are faced with the danger of catching the highly contagious disease.

According to the data collected by by various para-military forces like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibet border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Police Force (CISF) and Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB), total number of Covid-19 positive jawans in India has crossed 500 mark and five fatalities. One of these in the death toll and more than 450 of these cases are from the national capital.

These forces are mainly deployed in senitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir, India-Pakistan Border, Naxalite areas, India-Bangladesh border. But more than 95% of jawans who were tested Covid-19 positive, were deployed in national capital to maintain law and order at these tough times. According to Border Security Force, they have lost two of their jawans to Covid-19 with total number of patients little less than 200.

Ober the last one week, the BSF has seen massive jump in cases, followed by CRPF. The CRPF, which saw a sudden spike in cases over the last few days, has recorded total 162 positive cases, out of which one passed away.

The para-military force, which is deployed mainly in J&K and Naxal-affected areas, has reported 156 cases in Delhi where jawans are doing law and order duty. Similarly, the ITBP, which was among the first to start a quarantine centre for people coming to India from abroad, has reported 85 cases of Coronavirus.

The CISF, deployed for security at the airport and Delhi Metro, has clocked in 35 cases so far with two fatalities. The force recorded cases from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata almost with marginal difference. SSB, which normally mans the India-Nepal border, recorded least number of corona cases. So far, the force has had 17 cases- all from Delhi.

In terms of total strength of forces, CRPF tops the chart with around 3.5 lakh personnel followed by CRPF with around 3.15 lac jawans. CISF has around 1.5 lac jawans followed by ITBP and SSB. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to hold its presidential election on August 9

The parliament of Belarus on Friday set August 9 as the date for the countrys next presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, announced last year th...

Belarus to hold its presidential election on August 9

The parliament of Belarus on Friday set August 9 as the date for the countrys next presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, announced last year th...

Record excise duty hike unlikely to help bridge fiscal gap: Report

The record excise duty hike on petrol and diesel will not help the government bridge the fiscal gap as planned, nor will it help boost economic growth as consumption demand will further be crippled, warns a report. Despite crude prices trad...

Israel to discuss with U.S. reported Sinai peacekeeper cutback plan - Israeli minister

Israel said on Friday it would discuss with its closest ally the United States a newspaper report that the U.S.-led peacekeeping force in the Egyptian Sinai may be scaled back, calling its nearly four-decade-old presence important.U.S. Secr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020