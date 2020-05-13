Supreme Court to hear Sajjan Kumar's bail plea today

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the bail application filed by former Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar, who is serving a life term in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riot case. Kumar was convicted in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar following the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, after it set aside the lower court order that had acquitted him of the charges. A bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel had sentenced him for offences under section 302, 120 B and section 153A IPC. (ANI)