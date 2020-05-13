Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:25 IST
13 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.Among the new cases, 11 are from Delhi, 1 each from Tripura and Kolkata.According to a statement issued by the BSF, all personnel who tested positive are under treatment at designated COVID-19 health care hospitals.

With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom

High demand for video games during COVID-19 lockdowns buoyed Tencent Holdings first-quarter revenue and profits, with blockbuster games PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds Mobile and Honor of Kings helping it beats forecasts.The Chinese companys v...

ANALYSIS-Latin America's airlines pray for bailouts to avoid Avianca's fate

Avianca Holdings had known since late March that the Colombian airlines cash pile would only cover a few months of expenses while its entire fleet sat grounded because of aggressive anti-coronavirus lockdowns.In those conditions, Sundays ba...

Automation Anywhere Advances its Industry-leading Cloud-native and Web-based RPA Platform With SaaS Solutions to Combat COVID-19

- Enterprise A2019 gaining strong momentum with over 200,000 users on the platform - New, flexible SaaS packages are up and running in minutes to enable return-to-work and business continuity BANGALORE, May 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automati...

China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom

High demand for video games during COVID-19 lockdowns buoyed Tencent Holdings first-quarter revenue and profits, with blockbuster games PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds Mobile and Honor of Kings helping it beats forecasts.The Chinese companys v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020