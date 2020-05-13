13 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:25 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.Among the new cases, 11 are from Delhi, 1 each from Tripura and Kolkata.According to a statement issued by the BSF, all personnel who tested positive are under treatment at designated COVID-19 health care hospitals.
With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
