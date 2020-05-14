Croatia plans to dissolve parliament on May 18 ahead of election -PM

The Croatian government has proposed that parliament dissolve itself on May 18 ahead of an election in late June or early July, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday.

"The new government will have to work on recovering the economy, and we want to seek another term in office now. The epidemiological situation is favourable," Plenkovic said.

President Zoran Milanovic must now officially call the parliamentary election. Possible dates for the vote include June 21 or 28, or July 5 or 12.