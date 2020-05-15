Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala demands special package for small scale industries

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday demanded a special package for small scale industries and entrepreneurs to overcome the crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-05-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 07:16 IST
Kerala demands special package for small scale industries
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday demanded a special package for small scale industries and entrepreneurs to overcome the crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic in the State. He said the financial package announced by the Union Finance Minister does not address the demands of the small scale entrepreneurs.

"The small scale entrepreneurs had raised two demands. One, give a one-year moratorium on existing loans and avoid interest during this period. Two, sanction new loans. In the central package announced on Wednesday, only the second demand was considered and that too, at the mercy of the banks. Waiver of interest has not been considered during the moratorium period," Vijayan said. "The announced package only has nominal spending from the Union government's budget and this has to change. Banks are refusing to sanction loans during this difficult time," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the State Government will try to bring together the banks and industries to make effective interventions that will benefit the entire economy. "The fixed charge of electricity has now been postponed but the State would need the help of the central government to write off the charges. In addition to that, workers in the small scale sector need to be given financial aid. If the State has to get central assistance to pay PF, the clause that stipulates the salary requirement of below Rs 15,000 must be removed," he said.

He further said that states have to bear the brunt of the Rs 90,000 crores subsidy granted to power companies. But the state government is yet to receive any financial assistance. The Kerala Government hopes there will be a change in the approach in the coming days." "The Union Finance Minister should discuss these issues with the State Finance Ministers and come up with a clear strategy to help the states continue their healthcare and social security activities. This is even more necessary at this point when the State's revenues are at minimum and expenses have doubled. Compared to the March 19-April 19 th period, Kerala has a revenue loss of Rs 6,451 crores", the Kerala Chief Minister added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 bln U.S. chip factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , a major supplier to Apple Inc, announced on Friday it will build a 12 billion chip factory in Arizona, in what the company called a strong partnership with the U.S. government.The move by the worl...

Covid-19 will create changes in our society even if pandemic ends, vaccine found Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that the impact of coronavirus pandemic will create changes in our society and even if a vaccine is found people will have to modify their behaviours. Covid-19 will be one of the thing...

Only Customs-permitted to be able to import tobacco products in NZ

The Government will close a loophole that allowed some people to import cigarettes and loose-leaf tobacco for manufacturing cigarettes and roll your owns for sale on the black market without excise tax being paid, says Minister of Customs J...

Brazil and Mexico report record surge in coronavirus cases as Latin America reels

Brazil and Mexico on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, just as leaders of both countries intensified attempts to reopen their economies even as the spread of the virus in Latin America is seemingly gathering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020