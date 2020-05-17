Temporary release of prisoners allowed beyond maximum period of 16 weeks in Punjab: Minister

The Punjab government on Sunday promulgated 'The Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Amendment Ordinance, 2020' in accordance with which the temporary release of the prisoners have been allowed beyond the maximum period of 16 weeks in a calendar year. This was disclosed here by Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The minister said that the step has been undertaken keeping in view the crisis precipitated by the coronavirus and with the intention to decongest the jails. Randhawa further stated that the condition of the temporary release being availed of, on a quarterly basis also stands waived. (ANI)