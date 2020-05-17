Trains can only run after agreement between 2 States, which is causing delays: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that trains can run only after the agreement between two States, which is causing delays, and added that if Railways had run trains from all States end to end, the migrants would not have been forced to walk. "Around 75,000 labourers, who were stranded in other States, have been brought back, of which 16,000 were brought by trains and rest by road. As per the arrangements that have been made, trains can run only after the agreement between two States, this is causing the delays," said Baghel.

He continued saying that it took three days to get permission from Karnataka; similarly, Uttar Pradesh government is causing delays. "We sought permission from Jammu and Kashmir on May 11 and still haven't received it. If Railways had run trains from all States end to end, migrants wouldn't have been forced to walk," he added. (ANI)