1273 Maharashtra police personnel test positive for COVID-19 so far
With 67 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive COVID-19 police personnel in the State reached 1,273 on Monday, said Maharashtra Police.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:56 IST
With 67 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive COVID-19 police personnel in the State reached 1,273 on Monday, said Maharashtra Police. Out of the total cases, 131 are police officers while 1142 are other police personnel. So far 11 police personnel have succumbed to the infection in the State.
As many as 291 police personnel have been cured. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 33053 in Maharashtra. (ANI)
