Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unhindered movement of lawyers across state borders:HC seeks Centre, UP, Delhi & Haryana stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:55 IST
Unhindered movement of lawyers across state borders:HC seeks Centre, UP, Delhi & Haryana stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on a lawyers' body plea to allow them to move in and out of the national capital for their work. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs and theree state governments on the petition by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) and listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday, May 20. The court, during the proceedings held via video conferencing, took note of the Haryana government's stand that it has included 'advocates' as a category to whom weekly movement passes would be issued online at HYPERLINK "http://www.saralharyana.gov.in"www.saralharyana.gov.in website, said advocate Shreya Singhal, who appeared for DHCBA.

Haryana also told the bench that showing of e-pass, received on mobile phones, at the check points would suffice and there will be no insistence on physical printout of the same, she said. Taking note of the Haryana government's stand, the bench asked the state of Uttar Pradesh to put in place a similar mechanism for issue of movement passes to lawyers residing outside Delhi who have to come to the national capital for their work, she said.

Central government standing counsel Ripudaman Singh Bhardwaj, appearing for MHA, told the bench that the central government has issued guidelines with regard to movement of people and the states have to take steps in accordance with them. DHCBA and its office bearers, in their common plea, have claimed there are many lawyers who reside outside Delhi, but have chambers or offices in the national capital and require to access them in connection with their right to practice law.

The lawyers also need access to their chambers, to get their files and  other infrastructure, the plea has said. It has sought directions for "unhindered movement" of such advocates so that they can access their offices located in Delhi and return back to their residences outside the national capital.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

5 new cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 196, said the Health Department. The total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is now 196 including five new positive cases...

Digha residents live in fear of impending cyclone Amphan

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, locals of Digha coastal area are living in fear unsure of what holds for them in the coming days. A local, Shivaprasad Koirala, told ANI, Though the administration is on their toes preparing for the ...

Haryana vegetable farmers on verge of financial ruin: Deepender Hooda

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday said vegetable farmers in Haryana have been pushed to financial ruin and were not being benefited by the governments price deficit compensation scheme. Expressing concerns over the plight of v...

No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020