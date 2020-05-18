Left Menu
Court extends J-K police officer Davinder Singh's custody till June 16

Updated: 18-05-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:40 IST
A Delhi court on Monday extended till June 16 the judicial custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested earlier this year while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. Singh was produced before the court via video conferencing which extended his custody for a month, his advocate Prashant Prakash said.

Special judge M K Nagpal had earlier directed the jail authorities of Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir, where Singh is currently lodged, to produce him before the court here today. The judge had also issued production warrants against three other accused — Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir — arrested in the case. The court extended their custody as well till June 16.

The production warrants were issued after Tihar jail authorities informed the judge that the accused could not be brought before the court since they are currently in a J-K jail. DSP Davinder Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year.  The Special Cell had brought Davinder Singh to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier the court had sent Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others to police custody till April 3 after the police said that he and other co accused were planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected person. The police had said that Mushtaq, the commander of Shopian district of Hizbul Mujahiddeen, used to chat with other co-accused and militants through various internet platforms, including darknet chat.

“Mushtaq, along with other militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, were planning to execute terror attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons,” police had told the court. Delhi Police had filed an FIR under Section 120B of IPC. The FIR said that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities.

The FIR also mentioned of D Company and Chhota Shakeel. According to the FIR, the Delhi Police Special Cell had received an input that the D Company is funding to pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab. Under this very FIR Davinder Singh was taken in custody. He is currently in judicial custody in the case.

The Special Cell had also interrogated Davinder Singh regarding the Khalistan angle, police said. Although Davinder Singh is not named in the FIR, but the Special Cell has some inputs on the basis of which the enquiry will be done carried out and Davinder Singh will be questioned.

