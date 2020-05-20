Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. blacklists Iran's interior minister over human rights abuses

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:00 IST
U.S. blacklists Iran's interior minister over human rights abuses

The United States imposed sanctions on Iran's interior minister on Wednesday, accusing him of engaging in serious cases of human rights abuse.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli gave orders authorizing the Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) of Iran to use lethal force in response to anti-government protests in November, leading to the killing of protesters, including at least 23 minors, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. "His - and the regime's - goal was to quash these peaceful protests and suppress the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression at any cost," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a separate statement.

The Treasury on Wednesday also blacklisted seven senior officials of the LEF, including commander Hossein Ashtari Fard, and a provincial commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for their roles in the suppression of protesters. The LEF Cooperative Foundation - which the Treasury said is controlled by the LEF and is active in Iran's energy, construction, services, technology and banking industries - was also blacklisted, as were its director and members of the board of trustees.

Treasury's action freezes any U.S.-held assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Washington also barred Rahmani Fazli and Ali Fallahian, the head of Iran's intelligence service from 1989 to 1997, from traveling to the United States. The State Department said Fallahian was involved in assassinations and attacks around the world.

"The United States will continue to hold accountable Iranian officials and institutions that oppress and abuse their own people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have spiked since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal and began reimposing sanctions eased under the accord.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

YouTube launches bedtime reminder feature for responsible surfing

Adding on to the take a break feature, YouTube on Wednesday said that it is rolling out a new bedtime reminder feature that will help users to log off late at night.According to The Verge, the two features are a part of the broader set of Y...

France's coronavirus deaths on the rise again, at 28,132

French health authorities reported 110 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 0.4, bringing the total to 28,132, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the U.S., Britain and Italy.On Tuesday, the death toll had gone down ...

Biggest spike of 32 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 32 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 281 on Wednesday, officials said. There are 149 active cases of the c...

Take special measures for COVID-19 containment zones: Maha guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Wednesday asked the state administration to consider incentivising COVID-19 frontline workers and prepare specialmeasures for containment zones. Koshyari asked the government to prepare itself fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020