Delhi HC judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal resigns, to join as Prez of Delhi State Consumer Commission

Delhi High Court judge, Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal has tendered her resignation from the post following her appointment as President of the Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. Justice Sehgal, who was set to retire as the Judge of the High Court in June this year, will soon take over her new post. The retirement age of a high court judge is 62 years.

As per a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice Sehgal has tendered her resignation from the office of the Delhi High Court in pursuance to proviso (a) to clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution. An order issued by the Delhi government on January 28 said the appointment shall be for a term of five years or till she attains the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier.

It said Justice Sehgal will be entitled to emoluments (salary, allowances and other pre-requisites) as are admissible to a sitting judge of a high court. Justice Sehgal obtained her LLB degree from Delhi University in 1981 and completed her LLM in 1983. She subsequently did her Ph.D. from Amity University, Noida in 2012. Justice Sehgal was the topper of her batch of 1984 in Delhi Judicial Services and joined the services in July 1985.

Justice Sehgal served as the Registrar General of Delhi High Court from April 2013 to December 2014 and also worked as Registrar (Vigilance). She was elevated as an additional judge of the High Court on December 15, 2014, and became a permanent judge on June 2, 2016..