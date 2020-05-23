Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11'

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a meeting with the officers of the 'COVID-19 management Team-11' here. With 232 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the state tally has reached 5,735 on Friday.

In another meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister had issued directives to implement the lockdown rules strictly. He asked for maintaining of social distancing and ensuring that no crowding takes place. While reviewing the lockdown measures, he asked for effective police patrolling which according to him would help in preventing the accidents in the border areas as well as on highways and expressways. He also underlined the utility of foot-patrolling in the markets. (ANI)