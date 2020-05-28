Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anguished by lack of facility to cremate COVID-19 casualties HC initiates PIL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:32 IST
Anguished by lack of facility to cremate COVID-19 casualties HC initiates PIL

Anguished by lack of facilities to cremate those who died due to COVID-19 and the bodies piling up in the mortuaries, the Delhi High Court on Thursday initiated a PIL to deal with the issue, saying if this was the correct situation then it was "highly dissatisfactory and violative of the rights of the dead". A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon said that as citizens of Delhi they were pained at the state of affairs as reported in newspapers on Thursday.

The bench noted that according to the news reports inside the COVID-19 mortuary of Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, there are 108 bodies of which 28 are piled on floor on top of each other as there are only 80 storage racks. The high court noted, that according to the reports, Lok Nayak hospital is the largest dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the city and its mortuary is the repository of bodies of those who died of the corona virus disease or are suspected to have died of it.

The news reports also said that on May 26, eight bodies were returned from Nigam Bodh ghat CNG crematorium as the facility was not in a position to accept more bodies as only two of its six furnaces were working, it noted.  "Bodies of those who died five days ago, are yet to be cremated. The backlog in disposal of bodies has been caused owing to non-functioning of CNG furnaces at Nigam Bodh and Punjabi Bagh crematoriums," the high court said referring to the news reports. The bench also noted that though wood based cremation was permitted, personnel operating the said crematoriums are refusing to take part and there unrest at the Nigam Bodh Ghat as the staff and priests working there have stopped functioning.

"We, as citizens of Delhi are pained at the aforesaid state of affairs and as judges find the situation as reported and if true, to be highly dissatisfactory and violative of the rights of the dead.  "We thus take suo moto cognizance of the aforesaid violations of human rights and by this order bring the same to the notice of the Chief Justice, to take up the aforesaid matter in public interest, for issuing requisite directions," the bench said. It directed that a copy of the order be placed before Chief Justice D N Patel and also be forwarded to Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh as well as the lawyers for the three municipal corporations, entrusted with cremation and burial grounds in the city, "to enable them to obtain instructions and present the facts before this court".   The bench listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

No fare to be charged from migrants, states to provide free food till they board train or bus: SC

No train or bus fare will be charged from migrant labourers, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while directing states and union territories, where these workers are stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, to provide them food free of cos...

India lost more peacekeepers than any other UN member state: Amb Tirumurti

India, among the largest troop contributing nations to UN peacekeeping, has lost more peacekeepers in the line of duty than any other UN member state and the bravery, professionalism and selfless service of the brave Indian men and women is...

3 Shramik Special trains from Jammu with 4,002 passengers leave for UP

Three Shramik special trains carrying 4,002 stranded migrant workers have left from Katra in Jammu for Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, a spokesperson said. With this, 30,566 migrant workers have been sent back to their native place on board Shra...

Army commanders deliberate on situation in Ladakh for second consecutive day

The Indian Army rushed in additional troops and weaponry to eastern Ladakh as part of its strategy to fend off Chinas aggressive military behaviour with firmness, even as top Army commanders deliberated on the delicate situation in the regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020