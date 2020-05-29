Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK, US, Australia and Canada scold China over Hong Kong law

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:07 IST
UK, US, Australia and Canada scold China over Hong Kong law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and Canada criticized China on Thursday for imposing a new security law on Hong Kong that they said would breach the 1984 Sino-British agreement on the former colony and threaten its freedoms.

"Hong Kong has flourished as a bastion of freedom," the four countries said in a joint statement expressing their deep concern over Beijing's move. The security law would "curtail the Hong Kong people's liberties, and in doing so, dramatically erode Hong Kong's autonomy and the system that made it so prosperous," they said.

China's parliament approved a decision to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists, diplomats, and some in the business world fear will jeopardize its semi-autonomous status and its role as a global financial hub. "We urge China to step back from the brink," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing on Friday that China firmly opposed the statement, adding that it had lodged representations with the four countries. Raab said that unless China suspended the law, Britain would change the status of British national overseas (BNO) passport holders so that they could come to the United Kingdom for longer than six months - a pathway to eventual citizenship.

The British flag was lowered over Hong Kong when the colony was handed back to China in 1997 after more than 150 years of British rule. Zhao told reporters on Friday that Beijing reserved the right to take countermeasures if Britain moved to offer such a pathway to citizenship.

Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and Canada said the new legislation would directly conflict with its obligations under the handover agreement.

CHINESE POWER When asked if a tightening of control was inevitable, the last British governor of Hong Kong Chris Patten said: "No."

"What has changed is Xi Jinping: Xi Jinping is a very different sort of dictator and he is one who wants to export what he thinks is China's power." Hong Kong was rocked by months of violent pro-democracy demonstrations last year over an unsuccessful bid to introduce a law governing extradition to China, and protests have broken out again after a lull during the coronavirus epidemic.

"We are also extremely concerned that this action will exacerbate the existing deep divisions in Hong Kong society," the UK-US-Canadian-Australian statement said. China says the legislation will aim to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference in the city but the plan, announced in Beijing last week, triggered the first big protests in Hong Kong for months.

They urged Beijing to work with the government and people of Hong Kong to find a solution that honored the terms of the handover agreement. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the European Union agreed that Hong Kong's autonomy should not be undermined and it expected the "one country, two systems" principle to be respected.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

UK to extend visa rights for Hong Kong unless China ‘steps back’

The UK government has said that it is open to extending the visa rights of British National Overseas BNO passport holders in Hong Kong to offer them a path to the countrys citizenship unless China steps back from a new security flaw in the ...

Brother of explosives-laden car owner intercepted in Pulwama being questioned: J-K Police

Brother of active Hizbul Mujahideen member Hidayatullah Malik, the owner of the explosives-laden car intercepted in Pulwama, is being questioned by the police, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. In a major breakthrough in the case, po...

Turkey reopens some mosques amid infection slowdown

Worshippers in Turkey have held their first communal Friday prayers in 74 days after the government reopened some mosques as part of its plans to relax measures in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Prayers were held in the courtyards...

Man robbed of Rs 1 lakh in outer Delhi

A man, who was returning home after withdrawing money from a bank, was robbed of Rs 1 lakh in outer Delhis Alipur area, police said on Friday. The accused, Suresh 28, Shivam 22 and Sanjay 40, have been arrested, they said.On May 26, when Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020