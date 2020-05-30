With 11,264 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hrs, recovery rate jumps to 47.40 pc

As many as 11,264 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 47.40 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to the official data, this is the highest number of recovered patients recorded in a day. An increase of 4.51 per cent in the recovery rate from the previous day's recovery rate of 42.89 per cent has taken the recovery rate to 47.40 per cent.

"Owing to the high number of recovered patients, the number of active patients has also declined from 89,987 patients on May 29 to 86,422 active cases presently. All the active cases are under active medical supervision," added the ministry in a press release. The ministry further said that the doubling rate has also improved, which is now pegged at 15.4 days.

"As on May 30, 2020, the doubling time in the past 14 days was 13.3. It has improved to 15.4 in the last three days. The fatality rate is 2.86 per cent," said the press release. "As of May 29, there are 2.55 per cent active COVID-19 patients in ICU, 0.48 per cent on ventilators and 1.96 per cent on oxygen support," said the Ministry.

The testing capacity has increased in the country through 462 government laboratories and 200 private laboratories. Cumulatively, 36,12,242 tests have been done so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,26,842 samples were tested yesterday, added the ministry. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs today issued new guidelines under which a slew of relaxations have been given.

The new guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. MHA order of March 24 imposed a strict lockdown throughout the country. Only essential activities were permitted. All other activities were prohibited. Religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8, said the MHA.

"In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020," said the MHA, which issued new guidelines today for phased re-opening of all activities outside the containment zones (Unlock 1). MHA said that the Health Ministry will issue SOPs for all permitted activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Subsequently, in a graded manner and keeping the overarching objective of containing the spread of COVID-19 in view, the lockdown measures have been relaxed. "New guidelines have been issued today based on extensive consultations held with States and UTs," said the MHA. As per the new guidelines, "there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements."

"However, if a State/UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed," said the MHA. The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. On May 14, he extended the lockdown till May 31. On May 1, the MHA further extended the lockdown period to two weeks beyond 4 May, with some relaxations. The Central government had also announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat COVID-19. (ANI)