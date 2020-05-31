Goa COVID-19 count stands at 71: state health department
The Goa health department on Sunday said that the state has reported 71 COVID-19 cases so far.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 23:07 IST
The Goa health department on Sunday said that the state has reported 71 COVID-19 cases so far. According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 27 active cases and 44 recovered.
"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Goa is 71 including 27 active cases and 44 recovered/discharged," the state health department stated. A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- COVID
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Not surprised to score goal in Bundesliga return, says Haaland
Woman who returned to Goa in special train from Delhi tests positive for COVID-19
Bundesliga players won't be punished for not social distancing while celebrating goals
Lockdown: 44 Goa Central jail prisoners granted parole so far
8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister