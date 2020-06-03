Left Menu
Development News Edition

Perils for Pentagon as Trump threatens to militarize response to civil unrest

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 03:02 IST
Perils for Pentagon as Trump threatens to militarize response to civil unrest
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

"Battlespace" was the word U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper used to describe protest sites in the United States. The top U.S. general then reinforced that image by appearing in downtown Washington in camouflage during a Monday evening crackdown.

Helicopters that could easily be mistaken for active duty U.S. military ones staged show-of-force maneuvers in Washington above people protesting the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. As President Donald Trump increasingly turns to militaristic rhetoric at a time of national upheaval, the U.S. military appears to be playing a supporting role - alarming current and former officials who see danger to the institution of the U.S. armed forces, one of America's most revered and well funded.

"America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy," Martin Dempsey, the retired four-star general who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote on Twitter. A current military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, voiced concern about the lasting damage that would come from using the military as a "political prop."

"Presidents come and go ... the uniform has to be maintained," the official said. For Trump's critics, the Republican president's reliance on the military in domestic endeavors risks making the armed forces, which are meant to be apolitical, appear aligned with Trump's political agenda. He has previously employed the military to help stem illegal immigration and used defense funding to build his border wall.

But drawing the military into his response https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-protests/trump-pushes-military-response-as-u-s-girds-for-more-protests-idUSKBN23916N to the sometimes violent civil unrest that broke out in Minneapolis last week and spread to dozens of cities, is particularly problematic. At the core of the discomfort is a single idea: The U.S. military was designed to protect the United States from foreign adversaries and uphold a constitution that explicitly protects the rights of citizens to peacefully protest.

Even the head of the National Guard acknowledged that responding to domestic crises makes his troops uneasy. So far, more than 20,000 National Guard members have been called up to assist local law enforcement with protests around the country. "This mission is an uncomfortable mission. They don't like doing it, but we can do it," said General Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau.

UNWITTING SUPPORT? Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, accompanied Trump on Monday as he posed at a church near the White House after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the area of peaceful protesters.

Trump had just delivered a speech condemning "acts of domestic terror," and saying the United States was in the grips of professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, and others. But a senior defense official suggested neither Esper nor Milley knew about the photo-op and had been at the White House to give Trump an update on response efforts.

"As that meeting concluded, the President indicated an interest in viewing the troops that were outside, and the secretary and the chairman went with him to do so. That's the extent of what was taking place," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Kori Schake at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and an expert on U.S. civilian-military relations said Esper and Milley need to be held to account for their "shocking" decision to appear in that setting.

"They made choices. They could have said, Mr. President, I think it would send a bad signal for me to do this," Schake said. Alice Friend, a former Pentagon official, said Esper and Milley - by using terms like battlespace - were also blurring the lines between American citizens in the United States and enemies in warzones.

"To divide and conquer at home, using the United States military, is an incredible escalation of the government's coercive power," said Friend, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. A senior defense official, asked about such criticism, said Esper was simply using the terminology he's accustomed to using as the leader of America's military.

But the Pentagon's role in the civil unrest could soon dramatically deepen if Trump decides to deploy active duty forces, something the U.S. military has been reluctant so far to do. Trump on Monday threatened to send active duty U.S. troops to stamp out the civil unrest gripping several U.S. cities.

To deploy the U.S. military for law enforcement purposes, Trump would need to invoke the Insurrection Act https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-protests-explainer/explainer-can-trump-send-the-u-s-military-to-quell-violence-at-protests-idUSKBN2390BG -- something last done in 1992 in response to the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles. To that end, the U.S. military has pre-positioned active duty forces, largely military police and engineers, on the outskirts of the Washington D.C.-area to potentially deploy, if needed.

The top Republican on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said discussions about the Insurrection Act could easily make U.S. troops "political pawns." "I am concerned that in the current environment, it would be all too easy to put our men and women in uniform in the middle of a domestic political and cultural crisis," said Representative Mac Thornberry.

His Democratic counterpart and chair of the committee, Adam Smith, said he called on Esper and Milley to testify. "I remain gravely concerned about President Trump's seemingly autocratic rule and how it affects the judgment of our military leadership," he said.

"The fate of our democracy depends on how we navigate this time of crisis."

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Zoom booms as pandemic drives millions to its video service

Zoom Video Communications is rapidly emerging as the latest internet gold mine as millions of people flock to its conferencing service to see colleagues, friends and family while tethered to their homes during the pandemic. Tuesdays release...

Report: NFL, union talking cap, possible pay cuts

The NFL and the players union are discussing various alternative plans regarding the salary cap to limit the impact of expected revenue losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NFL Network reported Tuesday. With the expectation of limited...

Perils for Pentagon as Trump threatens to militarize response to civil unrest

Battlespace was the word U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper used to describe protest sites in the United States. The top U.S. general then reinforced that image by appearing in downtown Washington in camouflage during a Monday evening crackd...

Tennis-Cincinnati 'exploring multiple scenarios' for summer tournament

Cincinnati Masters organizers are exploring options for hosting the tournament as the New York Times reported httpswww.nytimes.com20200602sportstennisus-open-new-york.htmlsmidtw-share that it could be moved to Flushing Meadows this year as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020