Rape case filed against former collector of Janjgir-Champa district
An FIR has been registered against the then collector of Janjgir-Champa district JK Pathak for allegedly raping a woman, said Superintendent of police Parul Mathur on Wednesday.ANI | Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 04-06-2020 06:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 06:58 IST
An FIR has been registered against the then collector of Janjgir-Champa district JK Pathak for allegedly raping a woman, said Superintendent of police Parul Mathur on Wednesday. The Superintendent of police said the woman alleged that the incident took place on May 15.
"A woman filed a complaint today against the collector and said she alleged that he used to send her obscene messages and raped her in his office. A detailed statement was taken and mobile records were verified," SP told the reporters. A case has been filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is underway. (ANI)
