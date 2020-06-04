Poland's ruling nationalists unexpectedly ask for confidence vote

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki unexpectedly asked parliament on Thursday for a vote of confidence in his government, in a move seen as an attempt to bolster his nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party ahead of a presidential election.

"If you have enough votes, dismiss us. If not, let us act, don't disturb us," Morawiecki said in an emotional speech in the lower house of parliament, where his ruling coalition holds a majority.