Attorney General Barr says foreign groups, extremists stoking divisions in U.S. protests

Attorney General Barr says foreign groups, extremists stoking divisions in U.S. protestsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:36 IST
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that foreign interests and "extremist agitators" affiliated with groups like Antifa have sought to widen divisions in U.S. society following the death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer.
Barr, speaking at a news conference, said federal agents have made 51 arrests so far for charges involving violent activity.
- READ MORE ON:
- William Barr
- Antifa