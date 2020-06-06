Lack of compassion by Maharashtra government towards health care workers astonishing, says AMC

Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) on Friday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to draw his attention towards various problems faced by doctors who are at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. In the letter, AMC said that the lack of compassion by the government towards the health care workers is astonishing.

"With More Frontline workers getting infected the government has been impassionate towards their well being. Their nutritional supplements, as well as a dedicated treatment facility, is totally lacking. This has demoralized our warriors. While there is a dedicated Facility for Police and MCGM staff at Seven Hills Hospital, No such exists for the frontline health care workers who are risking their lives trusting that the governments stand for them. The lack of compassion by the government towards the health care workers is astonishing," the letter reads. The letter raised several issues faced by doctors.

"Many frontline Workers' salary has been delayed ( ? due to technical reason). There has been the variability of salary for doctors among various municipal and government COVID-19 hospitals. Acquisition of Health care Personnel does not have a defined MOU. Timing of duty of 7 days ROTA system is not followed. Those doing duty beyond the said period are not provided with lodging and food," the letter reads. "There is no evaluation done to analyse the incidence of infection among health care and other frontline workers, thereby no preventive and remedial measures are being put in place to prevent further incidences. The cost to test a frontline worker towards COVID-19 test in private is high. Special provision needs to be made to test frontline workers on priority in Government centres. This is not existing at present, and all frontline workers also need to spend hours waiting in line for the testing," the letter added.

AMC in the letter further said that hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals are not being provided with a dedicated infection control team that can evaluate, educate and help implement measures to prevent infection among Staff. In the letter, AMC said that there is a lack of security in most Government Hospitals with the security personnel missing and relatives moving freely in COVID-19 units which may lead to the spread of infection as well as security issues leading to violence.

"The Government hospitals designated to test for COVID-19 have a limit of numbers of testing kits. Hence most patients are returned back untested after waiting in line for hours. These patients do not return and we miss these potentially infective patients. Clear Guidelines for designating a Private hospital as COVID-19 hospital is missing. Even 15 bedded small maternity nursing homes in societies are being made into COVID-19 hospitals," AMC said in the letter. AMC has acknowledged various problems addressed by the Government, which included Centralized System for bed allotment has been put in place: via the toll-free number: 1916, Provision for Dialysis patient has been made via the App: PROJECT VICTORY, Sealing of Full hospital premises have stopped to a large extent, and Protocol of quarantining and testing of staff have largely been implemented as per ICMR guidelines.

Established in 1972, AMC is one of the fastest-growing Association of Specialist Doctors in Mumbai and has a strength of almost 12000 Medical consultants catering to 90 per cent hospitalized healthcare in Mumbai and its suburbs. According to the State Government, the total number of cases in the state stands at 80,229, including 2,849 deaths. Till now, 35,156 patients have recovered. (ANI)