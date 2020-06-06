Left Menu
Development News Edition

France tells China it still backs 'one country, two systems' for Hong Kong

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:22 IST
France tells China it still backs 'one country, two systems' for Hong Kong
President of France Emmanuel Macron. (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron has told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping he is following events in Hong Kong closely and continues to back the "one country, two systems" principle for Beijing's rule over the city, an Elysee official said. "The President said he was monitoring the (Hong Kong) situation closely and reiterated France's support for the principle of 'one country, two systems'," the official told Reuters on Saturday.

China has approved security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists, diplomats, and some in business fear will jeopardize its semi-autonomous status and its role as a global financial hub. The legislation has reignited tensions between Washington and Beijing and led the European Union to express "grave concern" last week.

Hong Kong was discussed during an hour and a half phone call on Friday between Macron and Xi, the official said. The Elysee had reported the call in a statement late on Friday without mentioning Hong Kong.

The statement also referred to cooperation in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, saying Macron stressed the essential role of the World Health Organization, blamed by Washington for mishandling the crisis.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre sets up taskforce to examine age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR

The Central government has set up a task force to examine matters related to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering the maternal mortality rate MMR and improvement of nutritional levels and related issues. The Government of India in...

Waiter held in Pune for double murder in Mira Road restaurant

Police claimed to have cracked the case of double murder at Mira Road in Maharashtras Thane district with the arrest of a 35-year-old waiter from Pune. The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committe...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. officials block police 'extreme tactics' as protests enter 12th day

Officials across the United States are moving to rein in police following accusations of excessive force being used against demonstrators, with protests over the killing of a black man in custody set to enter their 12th day on Saturday. Geo...

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

Puducherry, June 6 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara Saturn in Tirunallar near Karaikal. She p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020