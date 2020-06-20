Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC permits public viewing of court proceedings conducted through video conferencing

The High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2020 permit public viewing of court proceedings, the Registrar General of Delhi High Court said in a circular on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:08 IST
Delhi HC permits public viewing of court proceedings conducted through video conferencing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2020 permit public viewing of court proceedings, the Registrar General of Delhi High Court said in a circular on Saturday. "In order to observe the requirement of an open court proceeding, members of the public will be allowed to view court hearings conducted through video conferencing, except proceedings ordered for reasons recorded in writing to be conducted in-camera," the circular said.

It said that the court will endeavor to make available sufficient links, consistent with available bandwidth, for accessing the proceedings. The Registrar General, in the circular, said that the links will be offered for public viewing so long as the stability of the system is not disturbed and is consistent with the available bandwidth.

"Therefore, all those who are interested in obtaining links for viewing court hearings can contact the concerned court master/ court official on their mobile phone numbers published in the cause list, in the very least, by 9 pm on the day prior to the date of hearing," the circular said. However, it said that if for any reason contact with the concerned court master/ court official is not made by 9 pm on the date prior to the date of hearing fixed in the matter, then, the person seeking a link should get in touch with the court master/ court official by 10 am on the day of the hearing.

No request will be entertained once the hearing has commenced except with the permission of the court and those who are given a link for viewing the court proceedings will ensure that their mic is kept on mute mode and the video on switch-off mode, it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What people are saying about details of Hong Kong's new national security law

Beijing unveiled details of draft national security legislation for Hong Kong on Saturday, paving the way for the most profound change to the citys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.Here is what people are saying about t...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnervedTroubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates were reported on Friday in several U.S. states, mainly in the So...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Beijing tests food and parcel couriers as coronavirus checks widenOfficials in Beijing are carrying out tests to detect traces of coronavirus on all food and parcel delivery workers in an...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirusEver since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020