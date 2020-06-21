Delhi Police awards policemen for their exemplary work

Delhi Police has awarded several policemen in recognition of their commitment and exemplary work done by them. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava held a meeting with all Deputy superintendent of police, yesterday, through video conferencing to review COVID-19 situation and crime in the national capital and also awarded several policemen for their good service.

Commissioner Shrivastava granted Aasdharan Karya Purskar (AKP) to Constable Anuj Kumar Sharma, posted at New Usmanpur of the police station, in North-East District for showing exemplary courage and presence of mind during an operation in the line of duty. Several policemen were also suitably rewarded for their good work. (ANI)