154 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 14,691

As many as 154 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday morning, taking the state count of positive cases to 14,691. According to the state health department, the highest number of cases on Sunday were reported from Dholpur (59), followed by Jaipur (31) and Jhunjhunu (22).

So far, 341 people have died in the state due to the disease. With the highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 4,10,461 on Sunday, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 13,254 in the country with 306 persons succumbing to the infection. (ANI)