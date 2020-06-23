Left Menu
Treat as representation American woman's plea against her deportation: HC to MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:19 IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the Ministry of External Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration to consider as a representation a plea by an American woman challenging her deportation and seeking reinstatement of her visa to travel to India. Justice Prathiba M Singh issued the direction, saying the woman was deported on March 6, when she landed at Calcutta airport, without any written order on record or giving any reasons as to why she was sent back.

The court, in its order of June 22, directed that the representation be decided within six weeks by passing an order giving reasons for whatever decision it takes. With the direction, the court disposed of the plea.

The American national had contended that she had a valid multiple entry tourist visa, valid till 2026, to enter and leave India, despite which she was deported. She said she had been travelling regularly to India since 2014, but when she applied for a business visa it was denied.

"Despite denial of the business visa the multiple entry tourist visa continued to remain valid and accordingly, she continued to come to India," her lawyer told the court. However, when she arrived at Calcutta airport on March 6, she was deported and thereafter, she flew to Dubai where she is currently residing, her lawyer said, adding that she wishes to travel back to India.

