HC asks Tihar to file status report on Natasha Narwal's plea for video conferences with lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Tihar Jail to file a status report on a plea filed by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, who was arrested for her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, seeking to have video conferences with her lawyers. This comes as legal interviews are suspended in Delhi prisons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justice C Hari Shankar asked Tihar Jail authorities to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on June 29. Narwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Prison, was arraigned by the Delhi Police as an accused in three FIRs registered in connection with protest during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The plea sought directions to Tihar Jail to allow Narwal daily access to her advocates by way of video conferencing. She also sought directions to the prison authorities to follow the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, and allow access to books and reading material to enable her to complete her MPhil. Narwal's advocate told the court that in order to effectively exercise her constitutional right to legal representation under Article 21, for the purpose of a fair trial, she needs to be allowed to communicate with her counsel.

Narwal was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad of northeast Delhi but was granted bail thereafter. However, soon after getting bail, she was again arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and is now under judicial custody. She was also arrested in a third case related to her role in northeast Delhi violence matter. (ANI)