Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Tihar to file status report on Natasha Narwal's plea for video conferences with lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Tihar Jail to file a status report on a plea filed by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, who was arrested for her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, seeking to have video conferences with her lawyers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:12 IST
HC asks Tihar to file status report on Natasha Narwal's plea for video conferences with lawyers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Tihar Jail to file a status report on a plea filed by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, who was arrested for her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, seeking to have video conferences with her lawyers. This comes as legal interviews are suspended in Delhi prisons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justice C Hari Shankar asked Tihar Jail authorities to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on June 29. Narwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Prison, was arraigned by the Delhi Police as an accused in three FIRs registered in connection with protest during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The plea sought directions to Tihar Jail to allow Narwal daily access to her advocates by way of video conferencing. She also sought directions to the prison authorities to follow the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, and allow access to books and reading material to enable her to complete her MPhil. Narwal's advocate told the court that in order to effectively exercise her constitutional right to legal representation under Article 21, for the purpose of a fair trial, she needs to be allowed to communicate with her counsel.

Narwal was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad of northeast Delhi but was granted bail thereafter. However, soon after getting bail, she was again arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and is now under judicial custody. She was also arrested in a third case related to her role in northeast Delhi violence matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Tencent's 'smart city' seen as model for post-coronavirus China

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Chinese tech giant Tencent is creating a smart city that utilises technology to put people and the environment first, a model that could be applied to other urban developments a...

Canada open to MLB in Toronto but MLB has not submitted plan

The Canadian government is open to Major League Baseball playing in Toronto this summer, but the league has not submitted the required plan to health authorities, Canadian officials said. A senior federal government official said if MLB sub...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks touch 16-week highs on bets of economic recovery

Stocks in the developing world touched a 16-week high on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors remained positive about a return to growth with the re-opening of global economies even as COVID-19 cases increased.T...

NLC India's power generation in Jan-Mar rises 9 pc to 6,098 MU

NLC Indias power generation in March quarter 2019-20 was at 6,098 million units MU, a rise of 9.18 per cent from the year-ago period. The power generation by the PSU in January-March 2018-19 stood at 5,586.17 MU, NLC India said in a statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020