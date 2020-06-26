Left Menu
Congress organises nationwide 'Shaheed ko Salam Diwas' to honour soldiers

On the call of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress organised a nationwide campaign 'Shaheed ko Salam Diwas' across India on Friday to pay homage to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:10 IST
Maharashtra Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat with party members pay tribute at 'Shaheed ko Salam Diwas' on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the call of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress organised a nationwide campaign 'Shaheed ko Salam Diwas' across India on Friday to pay homage to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15. In Maharashtra Congress, president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat along with other party workers paid tribute to Indian soldiers. "Congress is paying homage to the soldiers who died in Galwan valley, across the country," Balasaheb Thorat said during the event.

He further added, " China is trying to enter and capture the Indian land but Centre is denying this. Every day, it is getting worse. The minister said," the problem lies in the foreign policy which has resulted in this clash, claiming the lives of our soldiers."

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Congress State President Pritam Singh paid tributes to the soldiers and observed a two-minute silence. Singh said, "The Centre should make the country aware of the circumstances, which are on the India-China border."

Meanwhile in Karnataka, Congress leaders including KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah paid floral tributes to the soldiers at the war memorial. In Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran and AICC General Secretary Ommen Chandy attended the program to honour the brave soliders. Congress party leaders in other states like Haryana and Punjab also participated in the 'Shaheed ko Salam Diwas' to pay their homage

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. However, last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

