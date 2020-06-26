Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel

Television footage of what was apparently Garcia's armored SUV showed a vehicle riddled with bullets roped off by police. Ernestina Godoy, attorney general of Mexico City, said 12 people had been arrested over the attack.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:53 IST
Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City's chief of police was shot and injured and two of his bodyguards killed in a dramatic assassination attempt early on Friday that he quickly blamed on one of Mexico's most powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The city's public security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch suffered three bullet wounds as he and bodyguards came under heavy fire in an upscale Mexico City neighborhood just before dawn.

Some three hours later, apparently from his hospital bed, Garcia on Twitter blamed his injuries and the death of two bodyguards on a "cowardly attack" by the CJNG, a gang renowned as one of the most violent in the country. A third person, a woman apparently on her way to work, was also killed in the gunfire, city authorities said.

Security camera footage shown on Mexican television showed a group of armed men getting off the back of a truck as well separate images of police moving towards heavy gunfire. Television footage of what was apparently Garcia's armored SUV showed a vehicle riddled with bullets roped off by police.

Ernestina Godoy, attorney general of Mexico City, said 12 people had been arrested over the attack. Residents said heavy gunfire rang out for several minutes during the attack in Lomas de Chapultepec, which is home to many wealthy people and the location of ambassadorial residences.

Police converged on the area in the west of the city, which is rarely troubled by the violence that in recent years has afflicted many parts of the country, particularly poorer ones.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal to drop words such as 'whitening' from skin products

LOreal, the worlds biggest cosmetics company, will remove words referencing white, fair and light from its skin-evening products, a spokeswoman said on Friday, a day after Unilever made a similar announcement in the face of growing social m...

U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials believed responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong.Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on ...

Swiss prosecutors widen FIFA probe to former UEFA president Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors are targeting former European football head Michel Platini in a widening of their probe into a 2 million Swiss franc 2.1 million payment arranged by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, the Office of the Attorney Ge...

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona waste water collected in March 2019, nine months before the COVID-19 disease was identified in China, the University of Barcelona said on Friday.The dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020