None of 18 inmates who complained of COVID-19 symptoms tested positive for virus: Tihar Jail tells Delhi court

None of 18 inmates who complained of COVID-19 symptoms has tested positive for the virus, Tihar Jail informed the Patiala House Court on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

None of 18 inmates who complained of COVID-19 symptoms has tested positive for the virus, Tihar Jail informed the Patiala House Court on Friday. Tihar jail officials filed a reply to an application moved by a terror accused which prayed for proper medical treatment. He claimed to be suffering from symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The jail official submitted that the medical check-up was conducted of 18 inmates including the applicant Asif Ali and their report was normal. After the jail's reply, Special Judge Praveen Singh decided to dispose of the application.

Ali, in his application, had told the court that 18 jail inmates are having symptoms like cough, cold and fever. The application moved through Advocate MS Khan and Advocate Qauser Khan had earlier requested the court to direct Tihar jail authorities either to provide him proper medical care or refer him to some hospital.

They alleged that Tihar Jail is doing nothing about medical care. Ali is in judicial custody in connection with a terror case for allegedly planning terror attacks in various parts of the country. NIA had lodged the case in December 2015.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against him and other 15 suspected IS operatives. NIA has accused them of recruiting and financing people to join the banned outfit. NIA has chargesheeted them under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

