There could be many challenges before us, but we always overcome them: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it has always overcome them. Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Modi said, "There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges."

"The coronavirus pandemic was discussed the most this year. But people are also discussing when this year will end. Some are saying this year is not good and some say it is unlucky. I think about why this is happening. About 6-7 months back we did not know that coronavirus type of crisis will hit us. There were challenges this year like cyclone Amphan, locust swarm attacks and what is been done by neighbouring countries," the Prime Minister said. "Problems and challenges come but should we consider 2020 as bad. I don't think so. No matter how many challenges come in a year, the year does not turn bad," he said. (ANI)