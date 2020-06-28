Left Menu
Development News Edition

There could be many challenges before us, but we always overcome them: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it has always overcome them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 11:27 IST
There could be many challenges before us, but we always overcome them: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it has always overcome them. Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Modi said, "There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges."

"The coronavirus pandemic was discussed the most this year. But people are also discussing when this year will end. Some are saying this year is not good and some say it is unlucky. I think about why this is happening. About 6-7 months back we did not know that coronavirus type of crisis will hit us. There were challenges this year like cyclone Amphan, locust swarm attacks and what is been done by neighbouring countries," the Prime Minister said. "Problems and challenges come but should we consider 2020 as bad. I don't think so. No matter how many challenges come in a year, the year does not turn bad," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Charles Randolph to write, direct COVID-19 pandemic movie

Oscar-winning scribe Charles Randolph is set to write, direct and produce a feature on the early stages of coronavirus pandemic in Chinas Wuhan city. According to Deadline, SK Global will finance and produce the project. The film will exa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM NATION DEL16 PM-MANN KI BAAT Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a ...

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and remembered him as one of the most experienced leaders of India, who always raised his voice against injustice and le...

40-year old man dies as he comes into contact with illegal electric fence in TN

A 40-year old man died of electrocution when he accidentally came into contact with an illegal high voltage electric fence at a farm land to prevent wild animals from damaging crops at a village in the district, police said. Krishnamurthy, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020