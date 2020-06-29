Left Menu
Maharashtra extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 31

Maharashtra government on Monday extended the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 till July 31.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government on Monday extended the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 till July 31. "It is directed that, considering the local conditions the concerned district collector and the commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of the epidemic," said Ajoy Mehta, Chief Secretary, government of Maharashtra.

It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene, Mehta added. Maharashtra has a total of 1,64,626 COVID-19 cases of which 7,429 patients have succumbed to the infection, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

There are 70,622 active cases in Maharashtra, it added. (ANI)

