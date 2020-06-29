Left Menu
77 more police personnel test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra

A total of 77 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while two others lost their lives due to the deadly virus in Maharashtra on Monday.

Updated: 29-06-2020 19:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 77 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while two others lost their lives due to the deadly virus in Maharashtra on Monday. The total number of active cases in state police rose to 1,030 while death toll stood at 59.

"77 police personnel found positive for COVID-19 and two others died in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 1,030 and death toll to 59 in the force," Maharashtra Police said. Maharashtra has a total of 1,64,626 COVID-19 cases of which 7,429 patients have succumbed to the infection, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

There are 70,622 active cases in the state. (ANI)

