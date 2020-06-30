Left Menu
Bombay High Court suspends two FIRs against Arnab Goswami

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:09 IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesdaysuspended two FIRs lodged against Republic TV Editor-in-ChiefArnab Goswami for his alleged provocative and inflammatorycomments on the Palghar mob lynching and gathering of migrantworkers outside Bandra railway station amid lockdown

In an interim order, a division bench of JusticesUjjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla noted that prima facie, nooffence was disclosed against Goswami and he had not intendedto cause public disharmony or incite violence

The court, while admitting the petition filed byGoswami, directed the police to not take any coercive actionuntil final hearing and disposal of the plea.

