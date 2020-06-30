4,861 Maharashtra cops tested positive till now: Anil Deshmukh
He said that out of the total cases, 3,699 have recovered and 59 have succumbed to the disease.
Maharashtra has reported 1,69,883 coronavirus cases including 73,313 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
