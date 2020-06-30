Left Menu
4,861 Maharashtra cops tested positive till now: Anil Deshmukh

As many as 4,861 personnel of Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19, said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

He said that out of the total cases, 3,699 have recovered and 59 have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra has reported 1,69,883 coronavirus cases including 73,313 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

