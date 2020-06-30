Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina creditor groups criticize lack of gov't engagement in debt talks

Two major Argentine creditor groups said on Tuesday that there had been "no meaningful engagement" with the country's government since mid-June, flagging concerns about a deal after talks to restructure around $65 billion in debts stalled.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:46 IST
Argentina creditor groups criticize lack of gov't engagement in debt talks
Representative Image Image Credit:

Two major Argentine creditor groups said on Tuesday that there had been "no meaningful engagement" with the country's government since mid-June, flagging concerns about a deal after talks to restructure around $65 billion in debts stalled. Argentina, which defaulted on foreign bond payments in May, is racing to restructure its debts, which have become unsustainable after two straight years of recession, to avoid a messy and protracted legal standoff with creditors.

After months of talks, the two sides had come close in terms of valuation of a deal in June before hitting roadblocks with some distance still between proposals and focus turning to disagreements over the legal terms of an agreement. The Ad Hoc and Exchange creditor groups said in a joint statement that there had been little communication with Argentine officials since then, though they remained ready "to engage constructively to reach a consensual agreement."

"The lack of serious engagement from the Argentine authorities is deeply concerning," said the two groups, which combined hold around $21 billion of Argentine bonds and include names like BlackRock, AllianceBernstein and Fidelity. "Time is of the essence and all parties should be focused on avoiding the devastating legal and economic costs of a prolonged default," the groups added.

Argentine has extended a deadline for a deal to July 24. A government source with knowledge of the talks said there was ongoing dialogue with all creditors who held "constructive positions." The person, who asked not to be identified, said that the number of these more receptive creditors was growing.

An official at the Economy Ministry declined to comment. Argentine over-the-counter bonds, which plummeted last year amid rising fears over a potential default, edged down 0.5% on Tuesday following a recent rally over hopes that a deal will eventually be struck.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura govt not standing by newspaper industry during COVID-19 crisis, raiding offices: Media body

Newspaper owners of Tripura on Tuesday alleged that the state government is not supporting them when the industry is going through a crisis due to coronavirus and lockdown, and instead, is raiding their offices illegally, a charge rejected ...

Nagpur Smart City: Gadkari asks Centre to act against Mundhe

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written to the Department of Personnel and Training as well as the urban affairs ministry at the Centre against Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, accusing him of jeopardising the smart city proje...

17 special POCSO courts inaugurated in Kerala

Seventeen special POCSO courts were inagurated in Kerala on Tuesday, as part of the first phase of setting up 28 such courts in the state, the government said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S Man...

Wari: Buses carrying 'padukas' reach Wakhri near Pandharpur

The buses carrying padukas holy footprints of saint-poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram and palkhis of other holy figures reached Wakhri, a village 5 kilometres from temple town Pandharpur, late Tuesday night. As per tradition, all palkhis meet a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020