Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi lauds Chartered Accountants for ensuring healthy, transparent economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Chartered Accountants Day and lauded the contribution of the community in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:11 IST
PM Modi lauds Chartered Accountants for ensuring healthy, transparent economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Chartered Accountants Day and lauded the contribution of the community in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy. "Our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy. Their services to the nation are deeply valued. Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister also posted a short video hailing the work done by CAs and said, " Worldwide, Indian CAs are recognised for their better understanding and exemplary financial skills. In our sacred scriptures, four things have been mentioned religion (Dharma), economy (Arth), work (kaam) and salvation (moksh). Out of these, the responsibility on the society's economic health lies with CAs." July 1 is celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India. The day is observed in order to celebrate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1st, 1949.

Notably, ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair to cut 3,500 job losses if pay cuts not agreed - CEO

Ryanair is planning around 3,500 job losses if it cannot agree pay cuts with its staff, the airlines boss Michael OLeary said on Wednesday. Europes biggest budget airline had previously said that it had cut more than 250 staff from its offi...

Hong Kong leader calls Beijing's security law 'necessary'

Hong Kongs leader strongly endorsed the new security law Chinas central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking Wednesdays anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain. This decision was necessary ...

Skyscanner Reveals Five Tips for Travel Insurance Post COVID-19 

With COVID-19 impacting the state of travel in India and beyond, leading travel company Skyscanner understands that travellers are worried about health and financial safety in these uncertain timesTo help those who have to travel in these t...

Mr. S. S. Gopalarathnam Retires as the Managing Director of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Mr. V. Suryanarayanan takes over as the Managing DirectorChennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirCholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., today, has announced the retirement of Mr. S. S. Gopalarathnam as the Managing Director and Mr. V. Sury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020