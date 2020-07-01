Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma: Delhi Deputy CM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma, irrespective of residence and subject to doctors clearance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:53 IST
Recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma: Delhi Deputy CM
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma, irrespective of residence and subject to doctors clearance. He said that the Delhi government will launch a number and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the issue by tomorrow.

Responding to a question on twitter, if recovered COVID-19 patients can donate to Delhi Plasma Bank being residents of Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Anybody who is recovered from COVID-19 and subject to doctors clearance can donate plasma, irrespective of residence. We would launch a number and SOPs by tomorrow where people can call and donate." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday stated that a 'plasma bank' will be established in the national capital to help treat COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister stated that the 'plasma bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. The Central government has allowed plasma therapy in Delhi government and private hospitals.

According to medical experts, bodies of people who recover from coronavirus produce an anti-body/plasma in the blood to help the person fight against coronavirus. If a little bit of this anti-body/plasma is given to a critical patient then the plasma helps in the latter person's recovery. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 87,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi including 26,270 active cases, 58,348 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,742 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

India's TT stars to extend help to 130 fraternity members, raises more than Rs 10 lakh fund

Indias leading players Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be extending financial help to more than 130 needy members of the table tennis fraternity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after raising more than Rs 13 lakh for charity fund. The ori...

50 dead in Ethiopia protests over death of popular singer

At least 50 people were killed in protests in Ethiopias Oromiya region during protests following the killing of a popular singer, a regional spokesman said on Wednesday. The dead included protesters and members of the security forces, said ...

Australian state logs 73 cases ahead of lockdown

An Australian state leader has welcomed some sense of stability in numbers of new coronavirus cases detected daily in the nations second largest city as more than 300,000 residents prepare to be locked down for a month. There were 73 confir...

Activists protest German coal plans at Merkel party HQ

Environmental activists scaled the headquarters of German Chancellor Angela Merkels party and covered the building in black drapes Wednesday to protest parts of the governments plan to close coal-fired power stations. Greenpeace activists c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020