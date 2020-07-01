Recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma: Delhi Deputy CM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma, irrespective of residence and subject to doctors clearance. He said that the Delhi government will launch a number and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the issue by tomorrow.

Responding to a question on twitter, if recovered COVID-19 patients can donate to Delhi Plasma Bank being residents of Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Anybody who is recovered from COVID-19 and subject to doctors clearance can donate plasma, irrespective of residence. We would launch a number and SOPs by tomorrow where people can call and donate." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday stated that a 'plasma bank' will be established in the national capital to help treat COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister stated that the 'plasma bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. The Central government has allowed plasma therapy in Delhi government and private hospitals.

According to medical experts, bodies of people who recover from coronavirus produce an anti-body/plasma in the blood to help the person fight against coronavirus. If a little bit of this anti-body/plasma is given to a critical patient then the plasma helps in the latter person's recovery. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 87,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi including 26,270 active cases, 58,348 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,742 deaths. (ANI)