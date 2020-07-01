Left Menu
Development News Edition

78 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 18,092

A total of 78 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan as of 10

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:56 IST
78 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 18,092
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 78 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan as of 10:30 am on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 18,092, informed the State Health Department. Besides, 12 recoveries have also been reported.

According to the health department, the total figure includes 3,447 active cases and 413 deaths. With a spike of 18,522 new cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 5,66,840, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

French government, unions tell Airbus, Air France to minimise job cuts

France urged Airbus and flag carrier Air France on Wednesday to make as few forced layoffs as possible under their plans to cut thousands of jobs, while a union said compulsory cuts at the European planemaker were a red line.The aerospace m...

Outrage in Colombia over alleged soldier abuse of Indigenous

Accusations that a group of soldiers sexually assaulted two young Indigenous girls in rural Colombia have sparked protests outside army bases and rekindled fears about the militarys human rights record, especially in parts of the country st...

Nickelodeon announces new animated 'Ninja Turtles' movie

Nickelodeon is rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the big screen with Seth Rogens Point Grey Pictures as the producer. The new CG-animated film will be directed by Jeff Rowe from a screenplay by Brendan OBrien, a statement posted on...

2 held for supplying drugs in Delhi

The Delhi Polices Crime Branch has arrested two men for supplying drugs after 800 grams of heroin was seized from them, an officer said on Wednesday. Shamim 38 and Nadeem Khan 39 are residents of Old Mustafabad in the national capital, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020