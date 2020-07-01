79 test COVID-19 positive in Bihar's Paliganj, 72 of them attended wedding in June

A total of 79 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Paliganj on Wednesday, out of which 72 attended a wedding that took place on June 15 in Bihar's Dihpali village. The groom, a software engineer from Delhi, died two days after the wedding. He had reached on June 6 and self quarantined at home for two weeks upon his arrival.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Chiranjeevi Pandey told ANI, "The areas where the positive cases were found have been sealed. It is no longer possible to find out whether the groom had died of coronavirus or due to some other disease, as the groom has also been cremated." Ajit Kumar, the Paliganj government hospital doctor, told ANI that the cause of death is not yet known.

Bihar currently has a total of 10,043 positive COVID-19 cases, including 2,289 active cases, 7,687 recoveries. 67 people have lost their lives to the infectious virus. (ANI)