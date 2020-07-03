47 CISF personnel donate blood plasma to save critically ill COVID patients

As many as 47 personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who have recovered from COVID-19, have donated blood plasma to save critically ill coronavirus patients, CISF said on Friday.

Earlier, Constable Shrikant Dabral and Constable R Narendra Kumar of CISF Unit, IGI Airport who recovered from the coronavirus disease have donated their plasma to the critical patients at Medanta Medicity, Gurgaon and Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, Delhi respectively.

CISF Director General has also appealed to all COVID affected personnel of CISF, who have already won over the Corona infection, to come forward and donate plasma. (ANI)