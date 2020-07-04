Uttarakhand Police to outsource some of its services

The Uttarakhand Police may soon outsource some of its services which are not related to law and order. The proposal was sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the same in which the Uttarakhand police headquarters have made some suggestions. The final decision rests with the central government.

It is worth mentioning that there are several functions and services in the police department which are not related to law and order such as passport verification, CCTV control room services, police examination etc. "MHA has also asked all the states to give suggestions on the services which can be outsourced. The final decision will be of the central government," said DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar. (ANI)