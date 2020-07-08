Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing converts Hong Kong hotel into new national security office

Beijing opened its new national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel in the bustling shopping and commercial district of Causeway Bay into its new headquarters.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-07-2020 06:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 06:24 IST
Beijing converts Hong Kong hotel into new national security office

Beijing opened its new national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel in the bustling shopping and commercial district of Causeway Bay into its new headquarters. The office will oversee the Hong Kong government's enforcement of Beijing's sweeping national security legislation that will punish acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

The office's chief, Zhang Yanxiong, and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam attended the opening ceremony at the former Metropark Hotel, which offers views across the city's Victoria Harbour. The law puts mainland security agents in Hong Kong for the first time with powers to investigate and prosecute national security crimes and allows extradition to the mainland for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

Beijing imposed the law on its freest city last week, pushing the former British colony on to a more authoritarian path and drawing condemnation from some Western governments, lawyers and rights groups. Critics of the law fear it will crush coveted freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city, while supporters say it will bring stability after a year of sometimes violent protests that plunged the city into its biggest crisis in decades.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China lifts yuan midpoint to near 4-month high, but weaker than f'cast

Chinas central bank on Wednesday lifted its official yuan midpoint for the second day in a row to the strongest in nearly four months to reflect gains in the spot price a day earlier. The Peoples Bank of China PBOC set the midpoint rate at ...

UK's Sunak to map out next moves in COVID recovery plan

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce on Wednesday his next moves to prevent a wave of job cuts from snowballing into a full-blown unemployment crisis in the worlds sixth-biggest economy.Sunak is already on course to take Brita...

814 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

A total of 814 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Tuesday in Assam taking the total number of cases in the state to 13336, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. There are around 4988 active cases with 8329 discharged and ...

Ghislaine Maxwell's arraignment for luring underage girls scheduled for next week

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, will be arraigned on July 14 on charges of luring underage girls so that the financier, now dead, could abuse them, according to a court order issued Tuesday evening.Judge Alison N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020